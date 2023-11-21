Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $253,000 in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.77% of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $996,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEXL opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. Pacer US Export Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Export Leaders ETF index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on foreign sales and free cash flow growth. PEXL was launched on Jul 23, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

