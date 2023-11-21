Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $294,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 231.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 40.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in HSBC by 71.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.01) to GBX 825 ($10.32) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 820 ($10.26) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

