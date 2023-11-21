Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 521.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,883,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,003,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,486 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 435.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 584,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,929 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,339,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 362,888 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

