Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 11,437 First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BNGE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BNGE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.72% of First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF Price Performance

BNGE opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.24. First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $23.44.

First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF Company Profile

The First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF (BNGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Streaming & Gaming index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies around the globe that are actively involved in content streaming, eSports, and iGaming. BNGE was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

