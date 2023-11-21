Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 16,261 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,261 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 166,097 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMB stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

