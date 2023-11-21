Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 55,133 Shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,133 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.54% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the period.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Trading Up 5.3 %

DAPP stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

