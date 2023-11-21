Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.14% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDOG. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 100,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.83.

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

