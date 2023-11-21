FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

Shares of FMC opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.53. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in FMC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

