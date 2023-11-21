Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
FSNUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSNUY
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.2 %
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.