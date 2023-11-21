Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2023

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSNUY

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.