Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSNUY

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.2 %

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

(Get Free Report

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.