FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.50% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAUG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 23,083 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FAUG opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

