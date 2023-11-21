GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of GNT opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.40.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
