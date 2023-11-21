GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GNT opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

