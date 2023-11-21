Generac (GNRC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Generac (NYSE: GNRC):

11/15/2023 – Generac was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

11/3/2023 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $116.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Generac was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Generac was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

10/20/2023 – Generac is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $133.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Generac was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating.

10/5/2023 – Generac is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Generac had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

10/2/2023 – Generac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $144.00 to $133.00.

9/29/2023 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $93.00 to $94.00.

9/28/2023 – Generac had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2023 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $165.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.81.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,768. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Generac by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after buying an additional 743,267 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,367,000 after buying an additional 197,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after acquiring an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

