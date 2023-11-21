General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $27,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 819,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after purchasing an additional 383,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

