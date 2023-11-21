Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VUG opened at $298.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.68. The company has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $298.99.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.