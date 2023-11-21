Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Stryker
In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on SYK
Stryker Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE SYK opened at $289.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $306.93.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.
Stryker Profile
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stryker
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Safeguard your portfolio with these three bargain stocks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Membership clubs gain leverage for the consumer rebound
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Advanced Auto Parts may be worth more in pieces than the whole
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.