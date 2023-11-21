Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $4.49 Million in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 233,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $28.71.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

