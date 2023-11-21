Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.33 million, a P/E ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $94.55.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 380.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

