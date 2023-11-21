Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 104,611 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104,611 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Revance Therapeutics worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $655.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

