Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 444,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Rithm Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after purchasing an additional 321,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,850,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,832,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,492,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 195,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

