Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

