Head to Head Comparison: AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) versus AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) and AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and AGCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Volvo (publ) N/A N/A N/A AGCO 7.96% 29.50% 11.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of AGCO shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of AGCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Volvo (publ) N/A N/A N/A C$2.73 7.99 AGCO $14.51 billion 0.60 $889.60 million $15.39 7.54

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and AGCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AGCO has higher revenue and earnings than AB Volvo (publ). AGCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB Volvo (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AB Volvo (publ) pays an annual dividend of C$3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. AGCO pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. AB Volvo (publ) pays out 110.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGCO pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AGCO has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AB Volvo (publ) and AGCO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Volvo (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A AGCO 0 3 6 0 2.67

AGCO has a consensus target price of $151.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.12%. Given AGCO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AGCO is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

Summary

AGCO beats AB Volvo (publ) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides road construction machine, haulers, wheel loaders and excavators. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its trucks; and an agreement with Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses. The company also provides grain storage bins and related drying and handling equipment systems; seed-processing systems; swine and poultry feed storage and delivery; ventilation and watering systems; and egg production systems and broiler production equipment. In addition, it offers round and rectangular balers, loader wagons, self-propelled windrowers, forage harvesters, disc mowers, spreaders, rakes, tedders, and mower conditioners for harvesting and packaging vegetative feeds used in the beef cattle, dairy, horse, and renewable fuel industries. Further, the company provides implements, including disc harrows leveling seed beds and mixing chemicals with the soils; heavy tillage to break up soil and mix crop residue into topsoil; field cultivators that prepare smooth seed bed and destroy weeds; drills for small grain seeding; planters and other planting equipment; and loaders. Additionally, it offers combines for harvesting grain crops, such as corn, wheat, soybeans, and rice; and application equipment, such as self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles, and related equipment for liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, and for after crops emerge from the ground, as well as produces diesel engines, gears, and generating sets. The company markets its products under the Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra brands through a network of independent dealers and distributors. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

