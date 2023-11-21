HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $198.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $170.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HEICO has a 12 month low of $147.69 and a 12 month high of $182.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average of $167.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

