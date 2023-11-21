Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 232,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.61% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLX. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 524.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

HLX stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 2.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $395.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.41 million. Research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $77,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,990 shares in the company, valued at $319,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

