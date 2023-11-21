Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTGC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,521,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 41,240 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 32,831 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 66,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,032,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

