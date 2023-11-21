Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.
Hibbett Stock Performance
HIBB stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $664.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $75.38.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Hibbett
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 83.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
About Hibbett
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hibbett
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Safeguard your portfolio with these three bargain stocks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Membership clubs gain leverage for the consumer rebound
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Advanced Auto Parts may be worth more in pieces than the whole
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.