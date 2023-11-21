Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hillenbrand in a research note issued on Monday, November 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hillenbrand’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 1.8 %

Hillenbrand stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.82%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

