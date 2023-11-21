HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (CVE:HIV)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report issued on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

