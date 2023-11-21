i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,348 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of i3 Verticals worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

IIIV stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.81 million, a P/E ratio of -172.92 and a beta of 1.40. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $30.83.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

