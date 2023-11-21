Incitec Pivot Limited Plans Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:INCZY)

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0288 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Incitec Pivot Stock Down 6.0 %

Incitec Pivot stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Incitec Pivot has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

