Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 95.4% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 109,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 53,251 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 4.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $1,198,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 4.9% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $103,000.

BATS:UDEC opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

