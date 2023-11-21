Insider Buying: Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP) Insider Buys 320,000 Shares of Stock

Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP – Get Free Report) insider Mitesh Ramji Dhanak bought 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £128,000 ($160,140.12).

Mitesh Ramji Dhanak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eneraqua Technologies alerts:

On Friday, September 8th, Mitesh Ramji Dhanak bought 44,900 shares of Eneraqua Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £46,247 ($57,859.38).

Eneraqua Technologies Stock Performance

LON ETP opened at GBX 45.40 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.08. The stock has a market cap of £15.08 million and a PE ratio of 223.68. Eneraqua Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.60 ($4.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Eneraqua Technologies

Eneraqua Technologies plc provides turnkey solutions for water efficiency and decarbonization through district heating and ground source heat pump systems for social housing, commercial clients, and residential sectors. The company offers air source heat pump, hybrid, and gas multi-occupancy heating systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eneraqua Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneraqua Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.