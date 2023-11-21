Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSCV opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

