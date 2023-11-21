Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMVGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMV opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 363.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 76,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

