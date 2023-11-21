Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0544 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMW opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

