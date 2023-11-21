Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Stock Holdings Increased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after buying an additional 60,047 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,448,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after purchasing an additional 77,878 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 179,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,417 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 332,326 shares during the last quarter.

PCEF opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $644.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

