Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.24% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,409.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PXF stock opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.