Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.13% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAN opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $84.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

