Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 69,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after buying an additional 18,784 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,693,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

