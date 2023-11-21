Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.00% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $19,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,263,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,051,000 after buying an additional 812,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,556,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,322,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,826,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,088,000 after buying an additional 73,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,598,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $83.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.
About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
