InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BSSX)

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSSX stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44.

