IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Guggenheim cut their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

IQV opened at $205.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.22 and a 200-day moving average of $207.54. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

