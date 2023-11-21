iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.32. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Bradley Mark J. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

