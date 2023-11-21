iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 117.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 399.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,564,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INDY opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $703.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.