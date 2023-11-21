iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Boosted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,971,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

