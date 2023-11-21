iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,241 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.76% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $27,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,386,000 after buying an additional 2,548,855 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97,913.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,069,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,087,000 after acquiring an additional 988,955 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,857,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

