iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,137,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $138.75 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

