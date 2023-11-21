Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.70-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.11.

NYSE J opened at $136.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,394. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 78.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

