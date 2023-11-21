Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.70-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of J opened at $136.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $141.16.
Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J
Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions
In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,536,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jacobs Solutions Company Profile
Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jacobs Solutions
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Safeguard your portfolio with these three bargain stocks
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Membership clubs gain leverage for the consumer rebound
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Advanced Auto Parts may be worth more in pieces than the whole
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.