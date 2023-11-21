Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,018 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after buying an additional 3,387,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

