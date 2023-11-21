Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,375 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 122,628,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,264 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,043,000 after purchasing an additional 183,898 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,216,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,058,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,535,000 after acquiring an additional 148,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.